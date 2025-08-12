Centre’s statement nailed Cong govt’s lies on public debt: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Centre’s statement in the Parliament had shattered the Congress government’s false claims on the outstanding public debt of Telangana under BRS rule.

The Union government on Monday clarified that the State’s debt at the end of the BRS tenure was Rs 3.5 lakh crore, not Rs.8 lakh crore as repeatedly alleged by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Congress and BJP leaders.

“This is a slap in the face to Revanth Reddy and his gang, who peddled blatant lies to malign the BRS before the Assembly elections,” Rama Rao said, asking whether those leaders who spread false propaganda would now apologise to the people.

In a statement, Rama Rao asserted that the BRS never indulged in reckless borrowing. Loans were channelled into long-term assets such as Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other infrastructure works. As of 2023-24, Telangana’s assets were valued at Rs 4.15 lakh crore, which was Rs 64,579 crore higher than its debt.

He pointed out that for six consecutive years, assets had grown by over Rs 50,000 crore annually, which was proof of the financial discipline and vision under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Turning the tables on the Congress, the BRS working president said Revanth Reddy was going on an aggressive borrowing spree without asset creation.

“By his own admission in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy has borrowed over Rs 1.5 lakh crore since December 2023. Where are the new projects? Where are the promised welfare schemes?” he asked, warning that chaotic fiscal management was driving Telangana toward a crisis. Rama Rao also urged the Congress leadership to stop hiding behind lies and focus on genuine development. “The facts are now out in Parliament’s own records. The people deserve the truth,” he said.