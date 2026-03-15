Certificates, cheques distributed at Nava Women Empowerment Centre

Kothagudem: Certificates were distributed to trainees who successfully completed skill development courses at the Nava Women Empowerment Centre established under the CSR initiatives of Nava Limited in Palvancha.

The beneficiaries completed training in beautician, tailoring, office automation and computer embroidery courses aimed at promoting self-employment and economic independence among women. The certificates and cheques were distributed by chief guest Dr N. Kishore Reddy, Chairman of the Swami Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute. Cash cheques amounting to Rs 1,07,641, earned through garment stitching and palm-leaf basket making by the trainees, were also handed over during the programme.

Centre representative M. Srinivasa Rao said that more than 4,600 women had been trained at the centre so far, with many of them starting their own self-employment ventures after completing the courses.

Several officials, trainers and students attended the programme.