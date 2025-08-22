Live
- 3 held; 26 red sanders logs seized
- Caretaker kills old woman
- Kovur MLA receives ‘threat letter’
- Avoid film songs, obscene dances
- Ensure spiritual splendour during Ganesh Utsav
- Godavari reaches dangerous levels
- YSRCP vows to resist VSP privatisation
- YouTuber gets anticipatory bail in Dharmasthala case
- Naidu shielding anarchic MLAs, governance collapse
- Ban on DJ sound systems at public events
CGHS wellness centre in Warangal assured
Highlights
Hanumakonda: Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MP, on Thursday requested Union Minister Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi to expedite the opening of the CGHS...
Hanumakonda: Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MP, on Thursday requested Union Minister Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi to expedite the opening of the CGHS Wellness Centre in Warangal. Responding positively, he assured her that efforts would soon be made to inaugurate the centre.
Kavya said thousands of Central government employees, pensioners, and their family members live in Warangal. Since there are no CGHS facilities there they are forced to travel to Hyderabad or other cities for treatment. As a result, elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases are facing severe difficulties.
Though the Centre had approved a CGHS Centre in Warangal, it has not yet been started, causing inconvenience to employees and pensioners.
Next Story