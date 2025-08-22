CGHS wellness centre in Warangal assured

Hanumakonda: Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MP, on Thursday requested Union Minister Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi to expedite the opening of the CGHS Wellness Centre in Warangal. Responding positively, he assured her that efforts would soon be made to inaugurate the centre.

Kavya said thousands of Central government employees, pensioners, and their family members live in Warangal. Since there are no CGHS facilities there they are forced to travel to Hyderabad or other cities for treatment. As a result, elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases are facing severe difficulties.

Though the Centre had approved a CGHS Centre in Warangal, it has not yet been started, causing inconvenience to employees and pensioners.