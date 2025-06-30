  • Menu
Challa Harishankar elected as TSWP of Munnur Kapu Sangam

Highlights

Karimnagar: Challa Harishankar from Karimnagar was unanimously elected as a Telagana State Munnuru Kapu Sangam President

The elections was held at Jalavihar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Challa Harishankar said that he would work to take Munnur Kapus forward in all fields in Telangana state, beyond politics.

He said that meetings and conferences will be held for the unity of Munnur Kapus and that Munnur Kapus will be sensitized. He thanked Vaddiraju Ravichandra and caste elders who helped him.

