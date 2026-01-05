Championing global change through social service

Peddapalli: Dedicated social reformer and the General Secretary of the YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association), K Leonard Myron, is making significant strides in community development and youth empowerment both locally and internationally.

Rooted in the legacy of his father, the late Rev David Kalwala, Myron has expanded his reach across 175 countries through the YMCA’s global network. From his beginnings in Peddapalli to his leadership roles at the headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, his work remains focused on the core mission of "empowering young people" and supporting the most vulnerable sections of society.

Myron’s social impact is particularly visible in his fight against social evils. He works closely with Alcoholics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous to rehabilitate individuals struggling with addiction. His outreach programmes target street dwellers, ragpickers, and abandoned youth, providing them with free medical camps and skill development training. He is also a vocal advocate for the inclusion and dignity of transgender individuals and sex workers, collaborating with local NGOs to provide them with opportunities for a respectable life.

His leadership extends into diverse fields, including sports, where he oversees training in martial arts, basketball, and fitness across Greater Hyderabad, and culture, where he coordinates with the Telangana government to host All-India music and dance festivals.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Myron emerged as a critical support system for families across the undivided Peddapalli district. He led initiatives to provide medical aid and food security, offering a sense of hope and ‘I am here for you’ assurance to those in distress. The inspiration for this commitment to service stems from his father, Rev Kalwala, a visionary who founded the first Hebron English Medium School and the India Mission Secondary School in Basanth Nagar. In an interview with The Hans India, Myron noted that his father provided free food and housing to students who could not afford fees, producing a generation of doctors, civil servants, and MLAs. The elder Myron's life was so impactful that it even inspired a novel by an English author.