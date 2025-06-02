Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Greet Telangana on State Formation Day 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan wished the people of Telangana a happy State Formation Day. They both hoped Telangana would grow and prosper.

Chandrababu Naidu said even though Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are separate states, Telugu people are united. He wished happiness and progress for every family in Telangana. He encouraged both Telugu states to work hard and compete in development for a better future by 2047. He asked all Telugu people to join in this effort.

Pawan Kalyan said Telangana is where the Jana Sena Party started and gave him new energy. He mentioned that a famous Telugu poet called Telangana a “Veena with many gems.” He reminded that Telangana was formed after many years of struggle and sacrifices by students and young people.

As Telangana turns 11, he wished the people to keep working towards welfare and development. He sent his best wishes to everyone on this special day.