Charred body recovered in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A partially charred body of an unidentified youth was found on the roadside between Yellareddyguda and Cheruvugattu of Narketpally mandal in the district.



The police is investigating whether the youth had died by suicide or whether he was killed and his body set on fire. The body was clad in a red shirt and blue track pants. The locals found the body roadside near Cheruvugattu on Sunday morning and alerted the police.

Nearly one lakh devotees throng the Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple on the day of new moon (amavasya) to spend the night at the temple. As usual, many people from different districts had congregated at Cheruvugattu on Saturday, which was the day of the new moon.