Cheers! Telangana government slashes liquor prices to boost sales in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has announced a reduction in the prices of all liquor varieties, except beer. According to sources, the prices of 180ml and 350ml bottles have been reduced by Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively, while the price of a 750 ml bottle will be reduced by Rs 40. These new prices will be applicable to all types of liquor, including whisky, vodka, brandy, and others.

The decision to reduceliquor prices was taken by the State Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition Department, with the aim of curbing the inflow of non-duty paid and adulterated liquor into the market. The department has also set new sales targets for licensed wine dealers, with a mandatory 10 percent increase in Indian Made Liquor (IML) sales. Field officials failing to meet these targets will be required to provide monthly explanations to the commissioner. As part of the initiative to boost liquor sales, bars are now allowed to sell liquor bottles directly to consumers, instead of just serving drinks in 30ml, 60ml, and 750ml quantities. However, the Wine Dealers Association has opposed this decision, claiming that it will adversely affect liquor sales in wine shops as consumers will prefer to buy from bars at MRP and consume on the premises. They have demanded that the government withdraw this decision, stating that wine shop dealers have invested crores of rupees in obtaining licenses to run liquor shops in the state.

Existing liquor stocks in wine shops will be sold at the MRP rates printed on the bottle, while liquor produced from May 5 will be stickered with new MRP rates. The excise department hopes that the reduced liquor prices and increased sales targets will benefit both the industry and consumers.