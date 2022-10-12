Chennur gets 100-bedded hospital

Mancherial: The Chennur community health centre has been upgraded to a 100-bedded hospital. An order to this effect was issued by the State government on Tuesday evening. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 32.15 crore.

Government Whip Balka Suman thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao for upgrading the centre to a 100-bedded hospital on behalf of the people of Chennur Assembly constituency.

He said that the long-cherished dream of the people was fulfilled. The public will be able to find better medical services with the advent of the facility, he said.

Meanwhile, cadres of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) celebrated the announcement by bursting crackers at the camp office of Suman in Chennur town.

They said Suman was striving to improve the road and medical infrastructure of the constituency, besides laying a special focus on creating irrigation facilities. They recalled that previous governments ignored development of the segment.

The 40-year-old primary health centre was converted into a community centre in the past at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore.

The works of the centre are under progress. It will be converted into a hospital. A total of 1.63 lakh dwelling in 150 villages belonging to Chennur, Jaipur, Kotapalli, Bheemaram, Vemanapalli mandals will be benefited once the facility is constructed.

Funds worth Rs 1.56 crore were also released to construct a building in place of the existing primary health centre which was in dilapidated condition at Kundaram village in Jaipur mandal in August.