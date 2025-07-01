Cheruvugattu temple’s infra to be spruced up

Cheruvugattu (Nalgonda): The Telangana State Endowments and Charitable Trusts Department unveiled development plans for the Sri Sri Parvati Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, located in Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district with an aim to enhance spiritual tourism and improve facilities for devotees.

Special Chief Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, accompanied by Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, offered prayers at the temple and conducted a review meeting on the temple’s development here on Monday. The session was attended by District Collector Ila Tripathi, Endowments Department Advisor Govind Hari, Commissioner Venkataram, temple officials, public representatives, and priests.

Speaking to the media, Shailaja Ramaiyer stated that the temple is one of the better revenue-generating shrines in the region and continues to attract a growing number of devotees. “We aim to further develop the temple and ensure better amenities for pilgrims,” she said.

Key proposals discussed during the review include establishment of overnight stay facilities for pilgrims, construction of a second access road to the temple atop the hill, expansion of the existing Kalyana Mandapam, allocation of land for dedicated parking facilities, completion of the temple tank (Koneru), implementation of a queue line system, and arrangements for the upcoming Kumbhabhishekam ceremony. Notably, the temple currently owns 134 acres of land (44 acres on the hill and 90 acres at the base), holds Rs 24 crore in funds, and earns an annual income of Rs 14–16 crore. It also possesses 2.6 kg of gold and 241 kg of silver. Authorities highlighted the need to eliminate unplanned construction and accommodate future pilgrim needs.

Veeresham underscored the need for better amenities, especially for the 60,000 pilgrims who gather on Amavasya. He recommended modern toilets, improved Giripradakshina paths, and systematic use of temple income.

“These improvements are being planned with a long-term vision to accommodate future needs,” said Ramaiyer. “With the blessings of the deity, we are confident that all development works will be successfully executed.”

She confirmed that just as major temples across Telangana have been upgraded, Cheruvugattu will also be restored with equal prominence under a scientifically prepared master plan. Later, she visited Chaya Someshwara temple located in Pangal of Nalgonda town and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.