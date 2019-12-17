Chevella women perform in Hyderabad

Chevella: Women from the town, who were trained in 'Kolatam' at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple, performed a dance show at Dharampuri Kshetram at Miyapur in Hyderabad on Monday.

The performance was supervised by Prof Pullaiah master of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University. The training was provided by the Viswa Hindu Parishad. Satyavani of Dharmapuri Kshetram hailed the women for taking part in spiritual programmes and keeping Indian traditions alive.