Chided for playing PUBG, 14-year-old ends life in Hyderabad

A 14-year-old boy committed suicide at Lothukunta here under Trimulgherry police station limits on Saturday after his mother chided him for playing PUBG.

Getting into details, the boy is said to have addicted to playing PUBG. He would play the game constantly for several hours with his friends every day. On Saturday, the boy's mother scolded on continuous usage of phone and later snatched it.

Depressed over the incident, the boy went to his room and locked the door. When the boy did not open the door for a long time, the woman with the help of others broke the door and found his son hanging from the ceiling fan.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The body of the teenager was shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

In a similar incident, a 14-year-old boy from Jalpally area in Pahadishareef committed suicide by hanging himself in his room after his mother scolded for playing PUBG.