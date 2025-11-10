Chief Minister Mourns the Passing of Renowned Poet Ande Sri

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow upon hearing the news of the sudden demise of the esteemed poet and writer, Ande Sri. The Chief Minister conveyed that the loss of Ande Sri, the talented author of the beloved Telangana state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," is a significant blow to the literary community in Telangana. He reflected on how the song resonated with millions during the Telangana movement and played a crucial role in the fight for a separate state.

During his remarks, CM Revanth Reddy fondly recalled his close association with Ande Sri, particularly after the People's Government assumed power. He highlighted their collaboration in reimagining the state anthem with fresh voices and the shared ideas that shaped their vision for Telangana.

The Chief Minister noted that Ande Sri's invaluable contributions to the quest for statehood and his efforts to awaken the consciousness of the Telugu people will endure as a lasting legacy.

In expressing his condolences, CM Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt sympathies to Ande Sri's family and prayed for the peace of his departed soul. He has also instructed officials to ensure that the last rites of the esteemed poet are conducted with state honours, directing Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao to arrange for the necessary ceremonies.