Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extends heartfelt wishes on National Civil Services Day
On the occasion of National Civil Services Day, Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to all civil services officers across the country.
In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role played by civil services officers in the development of the nation and in ensuring good governance. He noted that the day serves as a reminder of their significant contribution to the country's progress.
Mr Reddy emphasised that civil servants play a vital role in the formulation and implementation of public welfare policies. He stated that their dedicated service greatly contributes to the advancement of both the state and the nation.
Commending their unwavering commitment and professional excellence, the Chief Minister praised the efforts of civil services officers in upholding the values of integrity, accountability, and public welfare.