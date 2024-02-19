Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi to discuss on MP candidates with high command

TPCC Chief and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a significant visit to Delhi on Monday afternoon, where he will engage in crucial discussions with Congress party leaders. The agenda of the tour includes deliberations on the selection of party candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections and the appointment of officials to fill corporation posts in the state.

Amid mounting pressure and expectations surrounding the allocation of MP tickets, particularly from new entrants to the party and existing leaders who were overlooked in past assembly elections, the Congress Party has been inundated with candidate applications. Speculation suggests that the corporation may seek to accommodate individuals who miss out on MP tickets, adding to the complexity of candidate selection processes.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Delhi assumes significance as he prepares to address these pressing issues and seek guidance from the party's high command. The discussions are expected to focus on striking a balance between party dynamics, electoral aspirations, and the need for effective representation in the upcoming parliament elections.

As the Congress Party navigates through a critical phase of candidate selection and organizational appointments, Revanth Reddy's interactions with party leaders in Delhi are poised to shape the party's strategic direction and decision-making processes leading up to the crucial electoral cycle.