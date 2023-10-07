Chikoti Praveen joins BJP at party office in Barkatpura

Chikoti Praveen, who is known as a casino operator has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Barkatpura BJP city office in Hyderabad under the auspices of DK Aruna, the party's national vice-president, and former MLC Ramachandra Rao.

Earlier, there were reports that Chikoti Praveen planned to join the BJP after receiving permission from the state party leadership. However, it was not happened.

Despite the political uproar and hoardings indicating his entry into politics, the event where Chikoti Praveen was supposed to join the BJP on September 12 did not happened as the Telangana BJP Chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, as well as other senior BJP leaders were not available at the office.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen said that the party has a clear vision and strong leadership, which is what attracted him to join. Chikoti Praveen also mentioned that he believes in the principles and ideology of the BJP, and that he will work towards the welfare of the people of Telangana. He expressed his confidence in the party's ability to bring positive changes to the state and promised to contribute his best towards its growth and development. Chikoti Praveen concluded by stating that he is excited to be a part of the BJP and is looking forward to working with the party members to achieve their goals.



