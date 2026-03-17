Child Protection is Everyone’s Responsibility: DWO Rajeshwari

Nagarkurnool: District Welfare Officer Rajeshwari emphasized that protecting children is a collective responsibility. She attended as the chief guest at a two-day training programme organized jointly by Touch Organization and Miracle Foundation (Chennai) for the staff of the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The programme, held on Tuesday at a private function hall in Nagarkurnool, aimed to create awareness among staff from DCPU, Childline, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and Sakhi One Stop Center on child protection and care systems.

As part of the training, detailed sessions were conducted on the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and child protection policies. Resource person David Raju explained methods to identify children’s issues, ensure rehabilitation, and provide emergency services effectively.

Child Welfare Committee member Lakshman Rao, Juvenile Justice Board member Girija Preethi, Child Protection Officer Srisailam, Sakhi Center Administrator Sunitha, Childline Coordinator Mounika, along with Miracle Foundation representatives including Director Valvel, Hanuman Banjari, Rajani, and Vinay, participated in the programme.