Childcare centre for brick clin workers opened

Wanaparthy: Superintendent of Police K Rakshita Murthy on Tuesday launched a childcare centre-worksite school for brick clin workers near their worksite at Mettupalli village for workers from Odisha. It will enable 49 children--aged between three and six years--to hold slates for the first time, having got used to carrying bricks.

These children will now have opportunity to wear proper school dress and attend schools. Their happiness knew no bounds when they received uniforms, slates or books, pencils and pens, depending on their age. Following the launch of the centre by the SP and G Suresh of NGO Aid at Action, classes for children began under the auspices of the Child Development Project Office. Volunteers trained in multi-grade teaching by the NGO took up classes from nursery to class II.

The NGO is providing books, school bags, shoes, uniforms, pencils, slates, and pens to children. Child Development Project officer Krishna Chaitanya arranged nutritious items like pulses, rice, eggs and ‘balamrutam’ to children. The CDP is overseeing the school.

Staff of NGO, CDP and centre staff besides Wanaparthy DSP Venkateswar Rao, CI Nagabhushnam, Atmakur CI Shivakumar, ATHU in-charge SI Amjad, town SIs Jayanna, Ramaraju and SHE Team staff attended the launch.