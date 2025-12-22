Children participate in ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally

Gadwal: As per the directions of Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector BM Santosh, the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ rally was organized in Gadwal town on Sunday.

The rally was formally flagged off from the District Collectorate by Assistant Officer (AO) Bhupal Reddy and District Youth Sports Officer (FAC) M Krishnayya. The initiative aimed at promoting physical fitness, environmental protection, and the importance of adopting eco-friendly modes of transport among the public, especially students and youth.

Several dignitaries and sports officials participated in the event, including SGF Secretary Dr T Srinivasulu, Stadium Assistant Officer Basheer Ahmed (PD), Telangana State Taekwondo General Secretary Srihari along with his disciples, Senior Football Coach Vijay Kumar, Sri Narsimha Raju (PD), and Rajinikanth (PD). Members of various sports associations, sports enthusiasts, and athletes also took part in large numbers.

The rally covered approximately 5 km, passing through important routes of Gadwal town. Around 200 students participated in the cycling rally, reflecting strong public support for health-oriented and environmentally responsible initiatives.