Chinmayi Sripaada’s online abuse spurs Hyderabad Police into action

Hyderabad: After being targeted with a torrent of misogynistic abuse and death threats on social media over her husband Rahul Ravindran’s comment on the mangalsutra, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada took decisive action by appealing directly to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on X. Tagging him along with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Division, she demanded immediate intervention against the hateful online harassment directed not only at her but also her children.

Responding promptly, Commissioner Sajjanar acknowledged her plea and publicly tagged the city’s Cybercrime and Police accounts on X, signalling law enforcement’s commitment to tackling the abuse. He ordered the Cyber Crime Police to launch an investigation and assured that those responsible would face strict legal consequences.

The online abuse escalated from offensive posts to live verbal attacks during X spaces sessions, where some participants spewed derogatory comments and threats. Chinmayi herself joined these spaces to confront the abusers and criticised the online ecosystem that enables such behavior, calling out those who silently encourage or applaud harassment.

Several abusive accounts have since been suspended by platform moderators following police involvement, though investigations continue as offenders attempt to avoid accountability by switching platforms.

Chinmayi's strong stand and the police’s proactive response reflect the growing importance of legal and institutional mechanisms to combat and prevent cyber harassment, especially against women in the digital age.

Commissioner Sajjanar's quick action and public engagement highlight the critical role of cybercrime units in protecting victims of online abuse and reaffirm the need to hold perpetrators accountable to maintain the dignity and safety of individuals in online spaces.