Chinna Reddy flays KCR for defaming Congress

Hyderabad: Former Congress minister and Graduate MLC candidate for Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad, G Chinna Reddy called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Halia public meeting a by-election stunt. Expressing shock over various announcements made by the Chief Minister for the people of Halia in Nalgonda district on February 10, Congress leader stated all the announcements were made with an eye on upcoming Nagarjunasagar by-election.

Taking a jibe on KCR speech the former minister said that there was nothing for youth, as he didn't speak a single word about employment. He wasted his whole energy to blame and defame the Congress party. KCR would have talked about the jobs to unemployed in his recent speeches. He assured youth to provide employment at Hi-Tech city but the promises yet to be fulfilled.According to the Biswal committee there are 1.9 lakh posts vacant in all the departments in the State but the actual vacant figure is 2.69 lakh, Chinna Reddy said.

Congress leader pointed out that no unemployment fund scheme is implemented yet long ago CM had announced Rs 3,016 per month to each unemployed. State government owed Rs 75,000 under the unemployment benefit to every single unemployed.

Commenting on Chief Minister's announcements about filling 50 thousand vacancies Chinna Reddy said the promise was made in the context of upcoming MLC elections. The promise will be thrown in the cold box once notification for the election is announced. Youth who were

excited for jobs will be disappointed once again. CM doesn't bother anybody apart from his own family members.

Chinna Reddy predicted that downfall for KCR and Telangana Rashtriya Samithi has started he will see the results in all the upcoming elections as he experienced it in Dubbaka By-poll and in GHMC elections.