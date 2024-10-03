Choreographer Jani master granted interim bail by Ranga Reddy Special Court

Hyderabad : The Ranga Reddy District Special Court has granted interim bail to renowned choreographer Jani Master. The Fast Track Court approved the bail from October 6th to October 10th.

This development comes as a relief to Johnny Master, who has been involved in a legal matter. The court's decision allows him temporary relief during the specified period. Further details on the case and future proceedings are awaited.

Jani Master, known for his work in the Telugu film industry, has choreographed numerous hit songs and enjoys a strong fan following.