Choutuppal Municipality witnesses ruckus over co-option elections

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Ruckus took place during the election of co-option councillors at Choutuppal Municipality on Friday.



As per the party strength, TRS has to get all the four co-option members unanimously but the situation changed all of a sudden as the ruling town ward 4 TRS councillor Anthati Vijaya Lakshmi joined the opposition Congress party camp.

MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy along with five Congress councillors, three BJP, one independent and RS councillors had reached the municipality when election process started at 11.30 am. Police haled Municipal Chairman Venredy Raju when he tried to question the TRS councillor Vijaya Lakshmi over joining hands with the opposition. This led to a war of words between the Chairman and MLA. Commissioner Mandadi Ramdurga Reddy at 3 pm announced that he would not conduct the election under a tensed atmosphere and postponed the elections.

Meanwhile, Raju and other TRS councillors have succeeded in bringing back their councillor to their camp through negotiations.

Both Congress and TRS workers raised slogans against each other when TRS leaders were shifting their councillors to the camp. The police caned the mob that gathered outside municipality to control the situation.

Speaking to media, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said that postponement of election is unfair and undemocratic even after quorum condition was satisfied and the victory of Congress is confirmed whenever the municipal officials conduct election for co-option members.