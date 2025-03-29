Christians in Aiza Rally for Justice, Demand Probe into Pagadala Praveen Kumar’s Suspicious Death

Gadwal: Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a massive protest on Friday, as Christian community leaders, pastors from various churches, and public representatives rallied demanding a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of Pagadala Praveen Kumar. The rally was organized under the leadership of Reverend Pastor Simoun and senior members of the MB Church.

The protest march, which started from the MB Church, proceeded to the Mandal Tahsildar’s office, where Christian leaders submitted a petition to Mandal Tahsildar N. Jyothi. Addressing the gathering, the leaders expressed their concerns over Praveen Kumar’s death, which they suspect was not an accident but a premeditated act by extremist groups.

According to the protesters, Praveen Kumar had publicly stated in a video last month that he faced threats to his life from religious extremists. Despite this warning, they alleged that the government failed to take any preventive measures to protect him. The controversy intensified as reports surfaced that Praveen Kumar died in a road accident while traveling from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam.

However, upon visiting the accident site, several pastors and forensic experts raised doubts about the nature of the incident. They pointed out several inconsistencies, claiming that the accident scene did not appear normal. The key observations included:

There were no visible injuries on Praveen Kumar’s body except for bleeding from his head.

His shirt remained intact without any damage.

His helmet was unscathed, yet he suffered a fatal head injury.

Bloodstains were found on a wooden pole at a distance and on the vehicle’s seat and wheels, raising suspicions.

The headlight of the vehicle was broken, adding to their concerns.

The Christian leaders strongly suspect foul play and believe the incident was orchestrated by religious extremists. They condemned the rising attacks on Christians, pastors, and churches, calling for immediate government intervention.

"We demand a transparent and thorough investigation into Praveen Kumar’s death. If this was an accident, why do so many inconsistencies exist? The government has a responsibility to bring the truth to light and ensure justice," the leaders stated.

The protest saw significant participation from Christian elders, committee leaders, pastors from various villages, public representatives, and women in large numbers. They urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible and ensure the safety of the Christian community.