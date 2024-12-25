Churches decked up to celebrate Christmas

Karimnagar: Festivities were quite visible everywhere as the joint district was decked up for Christmas celebrations on Tuesday. Churches in Karimnagar were shining with Christmas lights, while in Christian homes, one can see the stars, the twinkling of Christmas trees, and all the arrangements made to pray solemnly on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s birth.

The shrines of Christ in the districts of Sirsilla, Peddapalli, Jagtial in the joint Karimnagar were brightly lit with electric lights. Christians all over the world are preparing to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday, who believes that God was born as Lord Jesus Christ to sanctify the common people living in darkness.

Christians cut the cake and started special prayers in the prayer halls of the district. Child Jesus’s birthday celebrations were held grandly at midnight in Lourdes Mata Church by Roman Catholics. Father conducted special prayers and delivered the message. Christians offered special prayers. Christmas cake was distributed. Hymns were sung under the guidance of a group of choristers.

Christians believe that Christ appeared as the actual God incarnate to cleanse the inner parts of the sinners and lead people towards a peaceful life and the path of salvation. Christ was born in the womb of the Virgin Mary who belonged to a family of carpenters in a town called Bethlehem. It is said that a star shone in the sky as a sign of the birth of Jesus. Christ, who lived for only thirty-three and a half years, became the idol of believers all over the world through his words of peace. He reached out to those who were suffering, those who were suffering, those who were disabled, and those who were disabled. He sacrificed himself to remove the sufferings and to free the sufferings of the people. If one follows the path shown by Lord Jesus, who shed his blood for the protection of the universe, the journey from this world to the next will be safe, believers said. Love, forgiveness, peace and harmony are the main points of Christ’s teachings. Teachings such as self-examination, worshiping God with a perfect heart, loving one’s neighbor, preaching the gospel and seeking salvation through the forgiveness of sins have shown the importance of peace to the world.

Christians celebrate Christ’s birthday with joy by decorate their houses beautifully along with prayer halls. New clothes are worn. The custom of setting the Christmas tree on the occasion of Christmas started in the 15th century. German philosopher Martin Luther looked at the sky the day before Christmas. At present these are being installed as a special decoration in houses and churches.

A CSI Church was built during the British period near the SP office in Karimnagar for Christian prayers. The construction of the church started in 1904 and was completed in 1912. Another CSI Centenary Wesley Church was built at Christian Colony in Karimnagar. It was started on May 15, 1988 and completed in 1998 spending about Rs.1 crore in a modern style. Apart from these, there are many churches in the city including Lurthu Matha and St. Mark’s churches.