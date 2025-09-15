Citizens Lay Siege to Aiza Municipal Office Over Civic Neglect

Gadwal: In a show of rare political unity, leaders from various parties, civil society groups, and residents of Aiza town on Monday laid siege to the Aiza Municipal Office, accusing officials of gross negligence in addressing civic problems while aggressively pursuing tax collection.

The protest, organized under the banner of the All-Party Committee, began at 10 a.m. with hundreds of residents gathering outside the municipal office. Placards and slogans highlighted the contrast between the municipality’s statewide ranking in tax collection and its alleged failure in basic service delivery.

Allegations of Mismanagement

Speakers at the protest charged that the municipality, despite ranking fourth in Telangana in tax revenue collections, has failed to carry out even the most basic duties. They accused municipal officials, including the Commissioner, of corruption, indifference, and collusion, with allegations of funds being misused while civic works remained unattended.

“Officials boast about revenue collection but have never set foot in our wards to understand our problems,” one resident said.

Poor Civic Conditions

The protesters painted a grim picture of Aiza’s living conditions:

Roads: Almost every street is in disrepair. Excavations made under Mission Bhagiratha remain open, posing danger to residents.

Drainage: Stagnant sewage, clogged canals, and a near-total absence of drainage in several colonies have turned localities into mosquito breeding grounds.

Flooding: In the Old Village, rainwater collects in pits, entering poor households and causing severe distress. Areas including Telugu Peta, Sharanabasappa Doddi, Madiga Wada, Uppala Doddipeta, Mekalapeta (backside), Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari temple surroundings, and Mangalipeta were cited as severely affected.

New Colonies: Bharatnagar, Vedanagar, Teachers’ Colony, and Gajulapeta, developed around the new bus stand, reportedly have no drainage systems at all.

Ironically, residents claimed that these colonies, which contribute the highest proportion of municipal taxes, have been neglected for over a decade. Some roads, they alleged, were selectively laid in areas with political influence, while others were left “to the wind.”

Public Outrage

The protesters argued that municipal officials had grown complacent due to the absence of consistent public pressure. “If people do not hold them accountable, corruption and negligence will only deepen,” warned All-Party Committee President Jagapati Reddy.

Police Deployment

Local police, led by SI Srinivasa Rao, were deployed in front of the municipal office to prevent any untoward incidents. The protest, however, concluded peacefully.

Leaders Across Spectrum Unite

The gherao saw active participation from leaders of multiple parties and organizations:

BRS: Nagardoddi Venkatramudu, Kurava Pallaiah, Rangumaddi Leti

BJP: Former District President Ramachandra Reddy, Medical Tirumala Reddy

TDP: Tandrapadu Sudhakar Goud

Red Cross: Taher

Bhim Army: Macharla Prakash.

Civil society: Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Chakali Anjaneyulu

MRPS : Anjaneyulu,Dakkali SuJtha,Raja ratnam.

The unusual convergence of rival parties underscored the intensity of public anger.

Way Forward

Protesters warned that if municipal officials continue to ignore their demands, further, stronger agitations will follow. They called upon the District Collector’s office, located 30 km away, to intervene and ensure accountability in Aiza’s civic administration.







