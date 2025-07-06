CITU Calls for Nationwide General Strike on July 9 to Protect Constitutional and Labor Rights

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has called upon workers and the general public to make the upcoming nationwide general strike on July 9 a grand success, asserting that the strike is being organized to safeguard the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India.

District Vice President of CITU, Mr. Upper Narasimha, gave a clarion call to the working class and the people at large to actively support and participate in the strike. On Saturday, he led a campaign at various key locations in Jogulamba Gadwal district, including the Old Bus Stand, Ganjipet, Chintalapet, Godown Hamalis, and Agricultural Market Hamalis, where pamphlets were released and distributed to mobilize support for the strike.

Key Issues Highlighted:

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narasimha expressed deep concern that the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution are under threat. He sharply criticized the central government for introducing four labor codes that, according to him, serve the interests of corporates at the expense of workers’ welfare.

He condemned the move to replace the standard 8-hour workday with a 12-hour legal provision, which he called regressive and exploitative. Mr. Narasimha also accused the government of slashing funds for social security schemes and attempting to dismantle trade unions, which are vital to the workers' rights movement.

He highlighted how the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code) is being used to criminalize workers’ rights activities. Activities such as distributing leaflets or conducting gate meetings at workplaces, which were previously legitimate forms of protest, are now being made punishable under non-bailable offenses, effectively stifling dissent and crushing constitutional rights.

Labor Codes Designed to Enslave Workers, Says CITU

Mr. Narasimha further criticized the government for reducing penalties for employers who violate labor laws, converting the Labor Department into a facilitation wing for employers, and failing to recognize scheme workers as legitimate laborers. He accused the government of designing the four new labor codes to create an environment where strikes are impossible and workers are pushed back into bonded labor-like conditions.

He urged both workers and the public to rise up in defense of constitutional and labor rights and make their voices heard by participating in large numbers in the nationwide general strike on July 9.

Leaders and Participants

Several other labor leaders and workers participated in the awareness campaign, including:

Ramakrishna, Town President of the Building Construction Workers Union

Shiva, District Vice President of the Civil Supplies Union

Ranganna, President of the Hamali Workers Union

Ramudu, Raju, Gopal, Srihari, Ramakrishna, Kalyan, Ram Anjaneyulu, Singotam Chinna, Naresh, and Hanumanth among others.

The event underscored the growing unrest among the labor community in Jogulamba Gadwal and across India, as workers prepare to assert their rights through collective action on July 9.