CITU Demands Official Celebration of Jyotirao Phule Jayanti

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 199th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, CITU District President A. Venkataswamy demanded that the state government officially recognize and celebrate Phule Jayanti. He made this demand while participating in a commemorative event organized by various social organizations at Krishna Veni Junction on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Venkataswamy emphasized that Phule dedicated his life to achieving equality for oppressed communities. He expressed disappointment that the district administration failed to organize any official program to honor the legacy of this great social reformer. He stated that due to this negligence, the opportunity to educate people about Phule’s ideals and contributions was lost.

Venkataswamy also recalled Phule's vision of keeping public sector institutions under government control and ensuring fair compensation for workers. He criticized the BJP government for acting against these ideals, claiming that since it came to power at the Centre, public sector units have been privatized, resulting in widespread unemployment among the working class.

He further alleged that the central government is fostering inequality and straying from Phule's path of social justice. He called on the working class to stay united and resist the divisive politics of both state and central governments, while continuing the struggle for equality and justice as envisioned by Phule.

Venkataswamy expressed hope that from next year onward, Phule Jayanti would be celebrated under the auspices of the government with full official honors.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders including advocate Madhusudan Babu, Dalit Aikya Vedika district convener Mohan, Bahujan Rajya Samiti leader Valmiki Vinod, Hussain Tower Makbul, BRSV district president Kurva Pallayya, CITU district vice president Upper Narasimha, and leaders from various social and public organizations such as Krishna and Sadathulla.