CITU Protests Against Government Over Unfulfilled Promise to ASHA Workers

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has raised concerns over the Congress party’s unfulfilled seventh promise of restoring democracy in Telangana. CITU Jogulamba Gadwal district vice president Upper Narasimha questioned the government’s inaction and participated in a protest at the local YSR Chowrasta on Tuesday.

Speaking at the protest, Narasimha pointed out that the Congress party had promised a fixed salary of ₹18,000 for ASHA workers during the elections. However, the government has failed to implement this promise. He stated that ASHA workers had planned a "Chalo Assembly" protest on March 24 to demand the fulfillment of this commitment.

Criticizing the government’s crackdown on the protest, he alleged that ASHA workers were illegally detained from the midnight of March 23 itself, preventing them from participating in the Assembly march. He also claimed that even family members of ASHA workers were harassed.

Furthermore, he condemned the rough treatment of women protesters by male police officers, stating that many ASHA workers were not even taken to police stations after arrest but were instead abandoned on the way. “Is this the democracy that Congress promised? Is this the governance of Indiramma Rajyam?” he questioned, accusing the government of suppressing movements in a feudalistic manner instead of protecting workers' rights.

He also highlighted that ASHA workers were prevented from staging protests in multiple mandals, raising concerns about the government's intent. CITU demanded that the Assembly take up the issue of fixed salaries for ASHA workers and implement it immediately. If their demands are not met, he warned of prolonged protests in the coming days.

The protest saw participation from CITU district leaders, including district president and secretaries Padma and Sunitha, vice president Naga Prameela, and ASHA workers Padma, Kavitha, Sridevi, and Renuka.