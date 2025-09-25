City Bangalee Samity braces for Durga Puja celebrations

Hyderabad: The city’s oldest and largest Durga Puja organizer, Hyderabad Bangalee Samity (HBS), is all set to host its 84th year of Durga Puja celebrations from September 27 to October 2 at NTR Stadium, opposite Indira Park, Hyderabad.

What began in 1942 as the first community or “Sarbojonin” Durga Puja during the Nizam’s era has now grown into Hyderabad’s biggest and most awaited Dussehra, Durgotsava, carrying forward the legacy of four generations of Bengalis settled in the city. Today, HBS Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration but a grand confluence of rituals, culture, cuisine, and community bonding that draws devotees and visitors from across Telangana and beyond.

A six-day extravaganza of rituals and devotion

The six day celebrations will include all traditional Durga Puja rituals that captivate devotees and onlookers alike: Bodhan, invocation of Goddess Durga. Nabapatrika Prabesh, entry of the nine sacred plants. Sandhi Puja, special worship at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, Dhunuchi Dance, devotional incense dance with earthen pots, Sindoor Khela, married women applying vermilion to each other before the grand Visarjan (idol immersion).

The Samity has created three grand pandals this year, one for Maa Durga and her children (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha), one dedicated to Bhog and Annadanam (community lunch), and another for cultural programs. Annadanam: Feeding Thousands Daily. HBS continues its tradition of serving free, elaborate community lunches (Annadanam) to nearly 15,000 devotees every day.

The Bhog, consisting of Khichudi, Labra, Payesh, Beguni, and Chutney, is first offered to the Goddess and then served to visitors with devotion and care. This practice has become one of the most cherished aspects of Hyderabad’s Durga Puja, reinforcing the spirit of inclusivity and hospitality. Cultural Extravaganza with Bollywood & Kolkata Performers, In addition to devotional rituals, HBS has lined up a rich cultural program featuring artists from Mumbai and Kolkata.

Dipanwitaa Choudhury, winner of Sa Re Ga Ma, will perform on Maha Ashtami, while Rahul Deb of Sa Re Ga Ma fame will enthrall the audience on Navami night. The festival will also include in house performances such as plays, recitations, debates, and competitions involving members, families, and guests. Inauguration and Dignitaries, This year’s Puja will be inaugurated on September 28 (Maha Saptami) by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. In the august presence of Swami Bodhamayananda Ji, adding spiritual significance to the celebrations, it’s a blend of tradition and modernity. With a strong IT and social media presence across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and HBS has ensured that the grandeur of Durga Puja in Hyderabad reaches a wider audience. The event has to become a blend of Bengali traditions and Hyderabad’s cosmopolitan spirit, making it a festival for everyone. As Durga Puja in Kolkata dazzles with creative pandals and Mumbai Pujas draw Bollywood stars, Hyderabad’s Bangalee Samity Puja stands apart as the largest and oldest in South India, bringing together devotion, culture, food, and festivities under one roof.