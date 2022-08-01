City commissioner CV Anand files plaint of noise pollution

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police station staff received a complaint of sound pollution on Saturday night from the Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand.

According to the police, at around 11 pm the police control room received a call from a landline number complaining about loud music playing causing disturbance to the public.

The control room passed on the complaint to the Jubilee Hills police station. The police station flashed the message to the patrol vehicles and the Inspector A Ramesh who was on duty, went to the spot and stopped the sound system and band. Police took Srinivas into custody and a case was booked against him for causing late night nuisance.

The police did not recognise the complainant but later found that the call was made by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.