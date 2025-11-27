City cops nab serial impostor posing as IAS, IPS, NIA officer

Hyderabad: Bathini Shashikanth, aged 39, was arrested by Film Nagar Police, for impersonating senior government officers, including IAS, IPS, and NIA ranks, for over two years to cheat and extort citizens.

He fraudulently posed as Deputy Commissioner of Mines and other officials, using fake identity cards, forged documents, police sirens fixed to private vehicles, walkie-talkies, and armed bodyguards hired from Tamil Nadu to appear authentic.

His most notable scam involved cheating Ali Hassan, Managing Director of Gold Gym, of over Rs 10.5 lakh by promising governmental favours such as industrial land allotment through a forged TSIIC letter. The accused collected money via bank transfers, UPI payments, and cash before absconding.

The swift police operation on November 25, 2025, led to his arrest at his temporary residence in Shaikpet. Two of his associates, Praveen and Vimal, who acted as his personal bodyguards, remain at large.

Police seized multiple items during the arrest, including two mobile phones, six SIM cards, two walkie-talkies, a fake ID card, and other forged documents.