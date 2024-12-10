City greens want schools to give a shot in the arm for environment education

Hyderabad: Rising pollution levels in the city need to be tackled carefully. Awareness and education play a vital role in addressing several environmental changes, especially in educational institutions. Schools and colleges are still not equipped with syllabus and required infrastructure to be educated about air pollution in the city. Environmental activists are demanding regular education and awareness regarding pollution among the youth.

A few environmental activists pointed out that in the city there are a handful of schools that give physical exposure to environmental issues, and the syllabus of environmental education is very limited. Keeping in mind the current scenario, there is a need to raise awareness about various environmental issues to the students. There is a need to highlight environmental responsibility and sustainable living. Also, they should be made aware of the different levels of air pollution in various localities, especially in sensitive, residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and at least a monthly plantation drive should be organised. It is often noticed that only during special occasions, including Earth Day or Environment Day, in a few schools, awareness programmes are conducted.

They also stated that by integrating environmental education into the curriculum, we can cultivate a generation of informed and engaged citizens who are committed to protecting our planet for generations to come.

Mahesh Talari, an environmental activist, said, “Pollution is one of the most pressing issues facing citizens today, yet the unfortunate reality is that there seems to be a lack of awareness about this urgent problem among the current generation of students.Schools and colleges should organise special awareness classes and make children aware of the climate conditions.

By explaining to them that this is a very important situation for the students from schools, we can prevent climate change from the coming generations. It is very important to make children aware of the devastation caused by pollution right from the school level. It will be better if the Education department decides to introduce specialised courses and workshops; students can gain a comprehensive understanding of the complex issues surrounding climate change and pollution.”

“By empowering the next generation with knowledge and skills, we can inspire a new wave of environmental activism. Students can become catalysts for change, advocating for sustainable practices, reducing their carbon footprint, and mobilising their communities. By fostering a culture of environmental consciousness, we can collectively work towards a healthier planet,” he added.

“Let it be any issue, especially on various environmental crises, early exposure should be given to school students, but it is very disappointing that nowadays students only have book knowledge, which is very limited too.

It would be better if every month seminars and essay writing competitions are organised in the educational institutions. Education is not just a tool but a solution to ensuring cleaner air and a healthier future,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, another environmental activist.