City to host SFI national meet against communalisation of education

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has announced that its All India Convention will be held on 3 and 4 January at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad. The seminar is set to focus on the intensifying challenges within the education sector, specifically highlighting the perceived dangers of communalisation and commercialisation.

Addressing a press conference, SFI State President S Rajinikanth and Secretary T Nagaraju stated that the convention will provide a platform to deliberate on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) over the last five years. They alleged that under the current administration, the academic landscape has been subjected to centralisation and corporatisation, which they argue undermines constitutional and federal values.

Key topics on the agenda include the abolition of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the introduction of the VBSA Bill, the entry of foreign universities, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in education. According to the SFI, these measures have disproportionately affected students from marginalised communities, including Dalits and tribals. The seminar will also address significant cuts in education funding, acute hostel shortages, and the urgent need for quality infrastructure. The event will feature several prominent figures, including economist Prabhat Patnaik, former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy, journalist Prabir Purkayastha, child rights activist Shantha Sinha, and former SFI national president R Arun Kumar.

SFI Hyderabad District Secretary K Ashok Reddy added that Telangana will serve as the launchpad for nationwide resistance to the NEP. A large-scale rally and public meeting are scheduled for 3 January as part of the convention’s proceedings.