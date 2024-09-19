City top cop chuffed over peaceful end of immersions

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersion procession in the city concluded peacefully, with no major untoward incidents reported, according to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand. This year's event was particularly noteworthy as it concluded three hours earlier than the previous year's schedule. The Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the Ganesh Utsav Committee for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth and peaceful celebration.

The Commissioner said the immersion process ended a bit earlier than the previous years and all the roads were opened for the traffic in the city. All major junctions and flyovers were reopened by 10:30 am on Wednesday to ease traffic. He said over 1,000 idols on trucks were stacked up on Necklace Road and were completed by evening. Although the city police had planned to complete the immersion by 6 am or 7 am on Wednesday, however due to some reasons and non-cooperation of a few pandal organisers it could not happen. He assured that next year, steps would be taken in advance to ensure timely completion by holding discussions with pandal organisers. Other factors that caused delays included vehicle breakdowns and electrical wires obstructing the movement of large Ganesh idols, said C V Anand.

Earlier, in the early morning hours, CV Anand took a walk from MJ market to Tank Bund to speed up the procession pace by giving appropriate directions. “By 5 am, the situation was so much better than last year as the tail end had reached MJ Market and a few hundred vehicles on the other approach roads.” He also appreciated the south zone pandals who cooperated and moved their idols early and crossed Nayapul by 10:30 pm.

C V Anand thanked the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee for cooperating with the police and ensuring the immersion of the giant idol took place by 1.30 pm on Tuesday. He said 25,000 police forces including 15,000 from the city were deployed for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival. “I extend my thanks to GHMC and all other government departments for the excellent coordination over the last 11 days,” he added.