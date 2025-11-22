City zones get new police bosses in IPS officers’ reshuffle

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has executed a sweeping reshuffle of IPS officers, transferring and reassigning 32 senior and newly inducted officials across key police postings statewide.

City zones, including Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad, witnessed significant changes, with several DCPs, SPs and top-tier police administrators being moved to new roles.

This shake-up aims to strengthen police leadership, improve crime-fighting efficiency, and prepare the force for emerging challenges.

In Hyderabad, Devendra Singh Chauhan has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) and entrusted with the crucial supervisory role of ADGP, Multizone. Several DCP posts in city zones changed hands: South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra is now SP for Vikarabad district, while seasoned officers Chennuri Rupesh and Khare Kiran Prabhakar take over as DCPs for SM&I and South Zone respectively.

Tafseer Iqbal becomes Joint Commissioner (Law & Order), Hyderabad. Srinivasulu transitions from IG CID to Additional Commissioner (Crime), Hyderabad City. Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath is assigned DCP, Task Force, Hyderabad, bringing anti-narcotics expertise to city policing.

Numerous Superintendents of Police have been transferred to new districts or special wings. Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao (IPS 2015) has been posted as SP of Nagarkurnool district, while Kekan Sudhir Ramnath (IPS 2018) has been appointed SP of Mulugu. D. Sunitha has been posted as SP of Wanaparthy, and B. Sreenivas has been assigned as Superintendent of Police, TG TRANSCO.

Recent 2021 and 2023 batch IPS officers have received field assignments, many transitioning from Greyhounds and Elite Special Task Forces to mainstream policing in districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Bhuvanagiri and Malkajgiri.

The timing of this large reshuffle coincides with the local body elections, underscoring its strategic intent. By deploying experienced and combat-trained IPS officers to urban and district police leadership positions, the government seeks to revamp crime surveillance, boost public safety, and increase accountability in critical zones.

With new police bosses in place, expect shifts in urban crime combating tactics, proactive patrolling and heightened focus on narcotics control, cybercrime and organised criminal activity.

Citizens may see faster response times and more coordinated action against emerging threats, making this reshuffle a pivotal moment for Telangana's law enforcement landscape.