City’s Kargil war hero felicitated by CM

Hyderabad: Marking Vijay Kargil Diwas, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met and felicitated Col Joy Dasgupta of the 18 Grenadiers, one of Hyderabad’s Kargil war heroes. The-then Major Joy Dasgupta was part of the operation to capture Tololing Hill, which was being used by Pakistani forces. As the Pakistani enemy forces kept firing from the hill that overlooks National Highway 1A, affecting operational logistics of the entire theatre till Batalik, Turtuk and Kargil; 18 Grenadiers were tasked with the capture of Tololing.

The Grenadiers launched multi-pronged attacks and captured Tololing. Col Dasgupta, a Hyderabadi did Intermediate from Wesley College, graduated from Osmania University and received training at the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai. He was commissioned in May 1995.

Tasked to lead two Army Companies, he was awarded the Sena Medal for his gallantry. The braveheart, accompanied by his octogenarian mother, offered suggestions to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for encouraging more youth to join the armed forces.