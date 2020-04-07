Civic body disinfects Nalgonda town

Nalgonda: In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city, the Nalgonda municipality is removing garbage from every colony of 48 wards daily besides spraying bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite solution in all the wards in the town. The civic officials also set up sanitizer entrance at important locations in the town. As a pilot project, the municipal authorities arranged a sanitising chamber with an estimated cost of Rs 57,000 at the entrance of a vegetable market at NG College. All the people has to go through this entrance and will get sanitised from head to toe by sodium hypochlorite solution.



MLA Bhupal Reddy along with Municipal Chief Saidi Reddy and Commissioner Dev Singh inaugurated the sanitised entrance on Tuesday.

MLA Bhupal Reddy and Commissioner Dev Singh said that the disinfectant will be sprayed again in the town as 13 corona positive cases were traced out in Meerbagh, Rahamath Nagar, Barkatpura and Manyam Chalka in the town. Besides conducting house-to-house health survey in red zone colonies where corona positive cases were found, essential commodities will be supplied at doorsteps of the residents.

The MLA also informed that a similar sanitising entrance will be established at Government Junior College for Boys at Devarakonda road where another vegetable market was established. Plans are afoot to establish a big sanitising chamber at Clock Tower, he informed.