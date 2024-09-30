  • Menu
Civic chief lauds sanitation staff

Civic chief lauds sanitation staff
Municipal Chairman B S Keshav distributed dress code kits to sanitation workers, water works staff, and other sanitation personnel as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva programme.

Gadwal: Municipal Chairman B S Keshav distributed dress code kits to sanitation workers, water works staff, and other sanitation personnel as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva programme. The kits were handed over by the Municipal Chairman alongside Municipal Commissioner Dasharatham and municipal councillors. During the event, he praised the services of the sanitation workers, acknowledging their commendable efforts towards maintaining cleanliness and protecting the health of the residents of Gadwal.

Prominent attendees included councillors Jayashree, Srimannarayana, Mahesh, Nagaraju, Gadwal Town Congress president Ishaq, and others.

