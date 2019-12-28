Civic issues haunting Halia municipality in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Several civic issues in the Halia municipality in the district are yet to be resolved even after once major gram panchayat was declared as municipality along with some other towns in the State. Halia municipality was formed after merging villages like Anumula, Eshwar Nagar, Gangareddy Nagar, Ibrahimpet and Alinagar along with 12 wards.

Halia is the main business centre in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. According to the official information, this civic body has 17,331 population with 12,338 voters in which 6,153 are male and 6,165 are female.

The main contest for Halia municipality will be between the ruling TRS and the Congress. The TDP was once strong in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency when the State was united. Now, majority TDP leaders and of other parties also shifted their loyalties to the TRS and now not in a position to show their impact on the civic polls.

The major civic issues in Halia civic body are no drainage, lack of internal roads and streetlights. However, scarcity of drinking water was addressed through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. BCs are the majority voters in the Halia municipality.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah is paying special attention on development of Halia. He initiated the works of mini stadium, which includes open gymnasium, children's park, mini tank bund on the NSP Left Canal passing through Halia municipality, vegetable and fruit markets.

There are several aspirants from the ruling TRS for the Halia municipality Chairman post. Among them are Maligireddy Linga Reddy, Cherpally Muthyalu, Kommana Boina Shekar, Nallabothu Venkataiah, Makumalla Jangaiah, Bandili Saidulu and Barapathi Saidulu.

From Congress, Jupally Srinivas, Kakunuri Satyanarayana, Podilla Krishna, Kunduri Chandra Reddy, Raja Ramesh and Y Narender Reddy. Halia municipal election is a test for senior Congress leader Jana Reddy and TRS MLA Narsimhaiah to show their their strength.