CJI NV Ramana and KCR inaugurates 32 Judicial district courts in Telangana

The 32 judicial district courts in Telangana began on Thursday. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana and Chief Minister KCR inaugurated the district courts at the High Court premises. Speaking on the occasion, Justice NV Ramana said that Telangana is achieved after several agitations. The CJI said it is taking steps to bring the judiciary closer to the common man and raise awareness about the judiciary among the people. He said the new courts were set up to bring justice closer to the people and is the first time that so many courts have been opened at once.

He said decentralisation of administration and decentralization of justice was taking place in Telangana. He said the Telangana government is giving utmost importance to the judiciary. The CJI said that CM KCR had identified the need for judicial development for the development of the state. Justice NV Ramana suggested making extensive use of IT services in the legal system.

KCR said that the new districts were formed as part of administrative reforms. He said the CJI had taken a quick decision on the district courts and has increased the number of judges in High Court at the request of the CJI. The CM said good results were coming with decentralization of administration. CM KCR suggested that the City Civil Court should be divided into the Rangareddy District Court.