Clamour for Malkajgiri station as new terminal gains traction

Hyderabad: With the re-development works of Malkajgiri railway station progressing in fast track, once again turning into another terminal station has gained momentum. In that regard, a few passengers and members of travel associations has submitted a representation to the officials of South Central Railway (SCR), as the station is an ideal choice for converting into a terminal station.

Earlier, the South Central Railway (SCR) had proposed transforming Malkajgiri railway station into the second terminal for the Hyderabad Division, but the plan did not materialise. Currently, Malkajgiri is one of 12 railway stations in the city undergoing upgradation. Malkajgiri Railway Station is located in the city centre and it has direct connectivity towards Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nanded and Mumbai making it an ideal choice.

Some daily passengers and members of the Suburban Train Travellers Association highlighted that within a 30-km radius of the city suburbs, the Secunderabad division has four terminals—Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Hyderabad, and Lingampalli—while the Hyderabad division has only one terminal with five platforms, the Nampally Railway Station. Malkajgiri, one of the largest parliamentary constituencies, has been overlooked despite the railways proposing this station as a second terminal, a plan that ultimately did not materialise for reasons unknown.

Noor, General Secretary, Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association, said “Malkajgiri station, located close to the city and spanning nearly 1 square kilometer, is technically suitable to serve as a terminal like Kacheguda. Although previously proposed, the plan was later dropped. The station is well-connected with approach roads on both sides and has public transport facilities to all corners of the city. In contrast, Charlapally station is on the city's outskirts and lacks adequate road transport facilities. Converting Malkajgiri station into a terminal would be a more practical and efficient choice for the Railways. Hence, it would be better if the Railways allocated more funds for the development of Malkajgiri station to convert it into a terminal on the Northern section, a plan that has been pending for a long time due to a lack of adequate funds for development.”