Clamour for NEP from next year gets shriller

Hyderabad: The push for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in Telangana is intensifying, with discussions among school teachers suggesting that the NEP may be implemented in the next academic year (2025).

According to sources, most states in India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra, have already adopted the NEP. In contrast, the new education system has not yet been implemented in Telangana. In this regard, high-level meetings have been ongoing for the past few weeks among higher officials of education department, Telangana.

The new education system proposes a 5+3+3+4 structure. Currently, school and intermediate education systems in Telangana are separate. However, the NEP aims to integrate these systems, which presents some challenges.

Ravinder, a math teacher at Government High School, Musheerabad, stated, “There is discussion among higher authorities in the education department regarding the implementation of NEP. First, implementing the new education pattern will be challenging. We need to determine whether primary classes (first and second grades) will be merged with Anganwadi programs or whether Anganwadi will be integrated into government schools. If merged, this could pose difficulties, as Anganwadi teachers are not trained in elementary education. In contrast, private schools have trained second-grade teachers, while government schools currently employ second-grade teachers for primary education, and high school staff includes subject experts along with a headmaster or headmistress and a clerk. For this new education pattern to be effective, we need proper accommodation, administration, and an academic structure.”

Sravani, a private teacher, emphasized the urgent need to implement a new education policy in Telangana for the benefit of students. She noted that since most states have implemented NEP, it is essential for the state government to provide solutions that ensure educational continuity. “Introducing a new education system is challenging, but it would be beneficial if the state government could implement it in phases to minimize disruption,” she suggested.

S. Madhusudhan, State President of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association, praised the NEP as one of the best policies, emphasizing its focus on developing students' competencies and skills rather than relying on rote learning. “Currently, students are memorizing information to score marks and GPAs, but they lack essential skills like critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication. The policy also calls for the establishment of a standards authority—an autonomous body to regulate both government and private schools to improve the quality of education, which is very much needed. Presently, the state government oversees both sectors. An independent body would be better suited to regulate and monitor the quality of education in the state.”

A few school teachers and members of TRSMA highlighted the importance of conducting awareness programs before the implementation of NEP next academic year. They believe that parents should understand the significance of the new policy and how it will benefit students in the long run.