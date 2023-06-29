Live
- Karunakaran reveals how ‘Tholiprema’ irritated Amitabh Bachchan
- ‘Indian 2’ sequel on cards!
- Congress Demands Answers from Centre Over Controversial Ministerial Interviews with Social Media Influencers
- YS Jagan extends Bakrid wishes to Muslims
- ‘SPY’ will have biggest release in Nikhil’s career
- Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar
- Telangana High Court directs DGP to ensure law & order in State
- Harish pays last respects to Sai Chand at Banjara Hills, becomes emotional
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 June 2023
- Hyderabad braces for Bakrid today; Qurbani outsourcing gains steam
Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar
The student identified as Busamalla Daniel Paul (14) is suspected to have hanged himself to death around 2 pm. Neighbors, who found the body, alerted the police
Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a student studying in class 9 was found dead in his home at Alugunur in Thimmapur mandal on Wednesday afternoon.
The student identified as Busamalla Daniel Paul (14) is suspected to have hanged himself to death around 2 pm. Neighbors, who found the body, alerted the police. According to LMD police, the boy’s mother Mercy, was working as a teacher in a private school. It is said that both were living separately for the last six months, and according to his classmates, Daniel Paul was not attending classes from the beginning of this academic year.
Based on a complaint lodged by Mercy, police have registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.