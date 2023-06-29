  • Menu
Class 9 student hangs self in his home in Karimnagar

Representative image
Representative image

Highlights

The student identified as Busamalla Daniel Paul (14) is suspected to have hanged himself to death around 2 pm. Neighbors, who found the body, alerted the police

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a student studying in class 9 was found dead in his home at Alugunur in Thimmapur mandal on Wednesday afternoon.

The student identified as Busamalla Daniel Paul (14) is suspected to have hanged himself to death around 2 pm. Neighbors, who found the body, alerted the police. According to LMD police, the boy’s mother Mercy, was working as a teacher in a private school. It is said that both were living separately for the last six months, and according to his classmates, Daniel Paul was not attending classes from the beginning of this academic year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mercy, police have registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

