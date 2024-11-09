Clear pending bills immediately, victims’ plea to electoral officer

Asifabad: The victims submitted a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy that the pending bills should be immediately sanctioned to the MLA, MPs who had rendered various services in the district last year.

On this occasion, they said that there are pending dues of Rs18 lakh for providing food and accommodation for the elections held in Asifabad, Rs15 lakh to videographers, Rs 17 lakh to the owner of petrol banks, Rs 13 lakh for the computer shopkeeper and Rs 7.5 lakh for those who arranged the vehicles.

He expressed his concern that due to such a large amount of arrears, he is facing severe financial difficulties. After bringing it to the attention of the CEO, he explained that he would see that the pending bills would be sanctioned within a month.