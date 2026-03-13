Clear pending property tax dues immediately: Karnan

Hyderabad: RV Karnan, Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, has urged property owners within the Greater Hyderabad limits to clear their pending property tax dues immediately and avail a 90% rebate on the interest component.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner said that the State Government has announced a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–26, under which property owners, who clear their pending dues on or before March 31 will receive a 90% rebate on the interest amount.

The Commissioner informed that property tax arrears will be accepted only through online payment modes.

He appealed to citizens to utilise the opportunity and clear their dues immediately through the GHMC portal (www.ghmc.gov.in), MyCURE mobile app, MeeSeva centres, and Citizen Service Centres. He also called upon citizens to pay property tax on time and contribute towards the development of the city.