Clear power dues of AP Genco: Centre to TS govt

Hyderabad/vijayawada: The Union Ministry of Power has asked the Telangana government to pay pending power dues to Andhra Pradesh within 30 days time. The TS government owed Rs 3,441 crore power dues to AP State.

In an order, the Union Ministry informed the Telangana government that "there is no dispute regarding the amount to be paid for the power dues of Rs 3,441. 71 crore and late payment being Rs 3315.14 crore (up to July 31, 2022) to be paid in addition to the principal amount as per the applicable provisions".

"A total of Rs 6015 crore (including late payment) power purchase payments are receivable from Telangana DICSOMS to AP Genco as on February 28, 2021 for power supplied after State bifurcation.

Telangana DICSOMS agreed to pay the amount but are unable to pay. AP Genco is under great financial distress and is unable to pay for its debts servicing and coal suppliers and is at the verge of collapse", the Union Ministry officials said that the Ap Genco has decided to withdraw the writ petition from the High Court and they have requested the Centre to issue direction in the matter already.

The AP Genco has supplied power to Telangana DISCOMS post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh from July 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017 under AP reorganization act. The issue was also discussed in the Southern Council meetings held in the previous years and the AP Government had also lodged a complaint with the Centre requesting to resolve the payment issue at the earliest