Close watch on Maoists: Major reshuffle of tg police top brass likely

Hyderabad: A major reshuffle of IPS officers is on the cards in the State. In the wake of a series of Naxal encounters and the threat of terror strikes after India’s military strike on Pakistan, some top police officials are likely to be transferred and posted in the key wings soon.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also holding Home Ministry portfolio, has already received a report on the performance of IPS officers from SP to DGP rank officers in the State.

The government took serious note of the recent Naxal attacks and killing of police officers in Khammam district and increased movements of terror elements after the arrest of a suspected terrorist Sameer in Hyderabad.

The State Intelligence wing has been closely monitoring the movement of the extremists and terrorist activities and the threat perception with the help of national intelligence agencies. Now, the major challenge before the government is to enhance surveillance and keep a vigil in the entire State. The role of top IPS officers is crucial in the current situation and the Chief Minister is keen on reshuffling police top brass soon.

Sources said that additional responsibilities would be given to some top IPS officials who have expertise in tackling Naxal and terror activities. They will be given the responsibility of coordinating with district SPs regularly. The senior IPS officers will update the government about the developments taking place at the ground level in maintaining law and order.

A few SPs and IG rank officers will be transferred soon after analyzing the intensity of the threat perception in the sensitive districts like old Khammam, Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda where extremist elements may turn active again.

The IPS officers working in Hyderabad city, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates will also get new postings once the chiefs of these three commissionerates and intelligence wing finalise a report on the terrorist activities in the Hyderabad city after the arrest of Sameer. “To maintain peace and law and order, the CM is seeking regular updates on the performance of the IPS officers and will take a call on the transfer of the police officers soon”, a top source said.