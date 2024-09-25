CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Today, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a new skill program focused on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). This program is designed to help students gain the skills they need for jobs in the BFSI sector, which is important for the state’s economy.

At the launch, CM Reddy highlighted how important it is for young people to develop skills that match industry needs. "This program will prepare our youth for careers in the BFSI field, improving their chances of getting jobs," he said.

The BFSI Skill Programme will be a partnership between the state government and industry experts, providing students with practical training and real-world experience. It will cover various topics in banking, finance, and insurance to ensure participants are ready for work in these areas.

Officials from JNAFAU mentioned that this program shows the university's dedication to improving vocational training and meeting market demands. Thousands of students are expected to benefit, helping to create a skilled workforce for Telangana’s growing BFSI industry.

The event was attended by various officials and eager students, all looking forward to the new opportunities this program will provide. With ongoing investments in skill development, initiatives like this are seen as key to boosting the economy and creating jobs in the state.