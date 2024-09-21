CM announces `1.9 lakh Dasara bonus for Singareni employees

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced ‘Dasara’ bonus for Singareni workers to bring happy moments among the Coal workers even before the beginning of the festivities. The CM said that the bonus is being paid to the Coal workers form the profits earned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) last year. Each permanent worker will get Rs 1.90 lakh bonus and Rs 5,000 will be paid as bonus to the contract workers.

Addressing the press at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy praised Singareni workers for playing a key role during the intensified Telangana movement and commended their contribution in the achievement of a separate Telangana State.

Explaining the details of Singareni’s profits, expansion plans and bonus, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that SCCL has been supplying coal to thermal power generation plants, other companies in the state and also exporting to other states. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 4,701 crore in 2023-2024 financial year. Out of this, Rs 2,289 crore has been allocated for the expansion of the company and other investments.

Of the remaining Rs 2,412 crore profits, the company earmarked Rs 796 crore to pay bonus to the coal workers. A total of 41,387 permanent employees are working in the company. Each worker will get Rs 1.90 lakh bonus. Last year, the employees got Rs 1.70 lakh bonus. This year, each employee will get Rs 20,000 bonus additionally. Moreover, for the first time in the history of Singareni, the state government is giving bonuses for the contract workers. At present, 25,000 contract workers are working in the company. The Dy CM said that each employee will get Rs 5,000 bonus before the Dussehra festival this year.

The government also rolled out Singareni expansion plans which included the expansion of solar power plant to 1,000 MW, construction of 500 MW pumped storage plant at Ramagundam, another 1x800 MW thermal power plant at the existing thermal power plant at Jaipur, 1x800 MW thermal power plant at Ramagundam jointly with TSGENCO and set up a super critical thermal power plant with a capacity of 2,400 MW at Naini coal block (pit head) in

Odisha.

SCCL will also start operations at VC open cast, Goleti and Naini OCs. The establishment of new residential schools for Singareni workers and employees' children, integrated schools, modernisation of area hospitals and establishment of a multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad will be the new initiatives which are being taken by the company for the welfare of the workers.